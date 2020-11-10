Americans for Prosperity – Mississippi (AFP-MS) released their 2020 scorecard, which tracks lawmakers’ votes on key issues raised during the legislative session. The grassroots group scored 30 bills to assemble a comprehensive overview of how lawmakers voted on critical legislation that removed barriers to Mississippians’ opportunities.

Key pieces of legislation included the “Mississippi Learn to Earn Act,” that adds skilled trade education courses into the curriculum, legislation that authorized the Occupational Licensing Review Commission to review existing professional regulations and to cut red tape for small businesses.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, Sen. Melanie Sojourner and Rep. Nick Bain led as top scorers who voted to help their constituents and families achieve the American Dream. Other high scorers included Rep. Randy Boyd, Rep. Kevin Horan, Rep. Joel Bomgar, Rep. Dana Criswell, Rep. Chris Brown and Rep. Steven Hopkins.

Individuals across the state will receive direct mail pieces and see digital ads that will encourage constituents to engage with the legislative process and to push lawmakers to take principled policy decisions for the people they serve.

AFP-MS State Director Steven Utroska issued the following statement:

“This year’s scorecard revealed which lawmakers rose to the occasion as policy champions, advancing legislation that will allow for our economy to recover stronger and better from the pandemic and to provide Mississippians with a platform for prosperity. We encourage each of you to thank our lawmakers for the positive impact they have made this year and to join our growing local grassroots activist community that fights daily to make Mississippi a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

View the full scorecard below:

AFP_MS_PRNT_20_92357_2020Scorecard_V03-1 by yallpolitics on Scribd