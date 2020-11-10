Miss. Senator Promotes National Campaign for Veterans in 2020 Veterans Day Tribute

In a Veterans Day tribute, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today encouraged Mississippians to participate in a national moment of silence on Wednesday to honor veterans and their families. The Senator’s tribute:

“The freedoms and liberties we, as Americans, enjoy every day are due to the courage and bravery of our veterans—past and present. They deserve our admiration and gratitude every day.

“Veterans Day this year will mark our nation’s first observance of ‘Veterans Day Moment of Silence’—a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families.

“I encourage Mississippians to join our nation in standing in silence for two minutes at 1:11 p.m. Central Time on Veterans Day, November 11th, to honor and remember our veterans.

“To every veteran in Mississippi, thank you for your service. As your Senator, I will continue to do all I can to fulfill the promises our nation has made to all veterans and their families.”

For more information on the Veterans Day Moment of Silence, visit: https://veteransdaymomentofsilence.org/

Engaging with Veterans

Veterans who need assistance with federal agencies can find assistance through Hyde-Smith offices or visiting here: https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/casework

Families, students, and others can contribute to the nation’s understanding of military service by participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, which collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans. Learn more here: https://www.loc.gov/vets/vets-home.html

11/10/2020