Twelve Bills Set Table for Negotiations to Fund Federal Programs for Remainder of Fiscal Year

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today welcomed the releases of the FY2021 appropriations bills developed and unveiled by the Senate Appropriations Committee and pledged to work to complete the appropriations process that will fund important federal projects and programs in Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith said the 12 bills will serve as the basis for negotiations with the House of Representatives as Congress attempts to clear FY2021 appropriations during the lame-duck session. Federal programs are currently operating under a continuing resolution, which expires Dec. 11, 2020.

“Mississippi stands to benefit if we can work together to complete the FY2021 appropriations process, despite the forces that have disrupted typical consideration of these spending bills this year,” Hyde-Smith said. “I will do my best to protect Mississippi’s interests as we work in good faith to deliver certainty for our military, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and other critical programs.”

On the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hyde-Smith serves on six subcommittees, including: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Homeland Security; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; and Legislative Branch, on which she serves as chairman.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday provided the following links to legislative text, accompanying reports, and overall highlights for each of the Senate’s FY2021 appropriations bills:

Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Defense

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Energy and Water Development

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Financial Services and General Government

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Homeland Security

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Legislative Branch

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies

Bill Text | Explanatory Statement | Highlights

