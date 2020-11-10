Ardagh Group, a global supplier of metal and glass packaging, is expanding operations at its Olive Branch beverage can manufacturing facility. The expansion includes the addition of two new production lines to accommodate an increasing demand for infinitely recyclable beverage cans and is part of a multi-year $1.8 billion investment plan by Ardagh. The investment includes the addition of 80 new jobs at the plant, bringing the number of employees at Ardagh Olive Branch to more than 200.

“Ardagh has had tremendous success at its facility in Olive Branch,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “As a result, the company chose to bring even more jobs to DeSoto County although there were communities in other states vying for this project. Mississippi’s supportive business environment and exceptional workforce continue to prove to the world that our state is open for business and ready to help companies attain long-term success.”

Claude Marbach, CEO of Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America, said the further investment in the Olive Branch facility is a testament to the high-performance team at the plant and the support of the local community.

“We’d like to thank the governor and Olive Branch and DeSoto County officials for their support as we expand in the region and grow our business,” said Marbach. “We’d also like to recognize and thank our team at the Olive Branch facility as we continue to serve as an essential business during the pandemic, safely manufacturing the high-quality, sustainable beverage cans for the world’s leading brands we see on retail shelves every day.”

The plant’s new production initially will focus on the company’s Ardagh Sleek™ line, package sizes recognized across growing beverage categories such as hard seltzers, sparkling water, energy drinks and teas. The additional capacity strengthens a full range of product sizes available to customers from a network of eight beverage can and end manufacturing locations throughout the U.S.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a cash rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County will negotiate a fee-in-lieu agreement and provide property tax exemptions in support of the project. The Tennessee Valley Authority also is assisting with the project.

“Despite the COVID pandemic, economic development in Mississippi is experiencing tremendous growth, and that’s a testament to our workforce and our great business climate,” said MDA Interim Executive Director John Rounsaville. “Ardagh’s expansion and addition of 80 new jobs in Olive Branch continues that momentum. The DeSoto County Economic Development Council, the city of Olive Branch, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and TVA, along with MDA, worked hard on this project to ensure this economic development success for the people of Northwest Mississippi.”

“TVA and North Central Electric Cooperative congratulate Ardagh Group on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in DeSoto County,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping to foster job creation and investment in the Valley is central to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with the Mississippi Development Authority, DeSoto County Economic Development Council, DeSoto County and the city of Olive Branch officials to further that mission and celebrate this announcement.”

