Monday, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced a change in phone numbers for their Contact Center in an effort to streamline services for Mississippians requiring assistance with Unemployment Insurance Assistance. The new numbers go into effect Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.

•To file unemployment claims,

•Ask questions about existing claims,

•Password reset assistance, and

•How to file weekly certifications

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 for the following services.

•Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or for PUA Assistance

Call: 601-855-3133 for the following services.

•For Unemployment Insurance Tax assistance, and

•To speak with someone in the Benefits Pay Control Department regarding over-payment or to report fraud.

The MDES Contact Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.

Release from MDES.