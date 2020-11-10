Total revenue collections for the month of October FY 2021 are $42,736,416 or 8.65% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through October 2020 are $174,673,062 or 9.23% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through October 2020 are $227,797,345 or 12.38% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue estimate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the estimate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-to-date actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of October 31, 2020.

View the full report below:

FY 2021_ Revenue Report_10-31-2020 by yallpolitics on Scribd