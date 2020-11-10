Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and current member of the Mississippi National Guard, is calling on veterans in South Mississippi to take part in the Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project, which allows veterans across the United States to share their stories from their time in the military. The project invites anyone who has served in the U.S. military during World War I to present, regardless of branch or rank, to submit their personal account of serving in the military. Palazzo issued the following statement requesting South Mississippi’s participation.

“South Mississippi is home to the state’s largest veteran population and through this project I want to amplify the heroic accounts I’ve heard through the years. Every story in South Mississippi deserves to be shared. This project is an engaging way to allow these stories of service to live on while educating future generations on the sacrifices made by so many brave Americans.”

How to participate:

1. Visit loc.gov/vets

2. Select “How to Participate”

3. Select “Print the Veterans History Project Field Kit” and print/complete required forms

4. Conduct the Interview

5. Mail your story to the Library of Congress

The Project collects first-hand accounts of U.S. Veterans from the following wars:

World War, 1914-1918

World War, 1939-1945

Cold War

Korean War, 1950-1953

Vietnam War, 1961-1975

Grenada–History–American Invasion, 1983

Panama–History–American Invasion, 1989

Operation Restore Hope, 1992-1993

Persian Gulf War, 1991

United Nations Operation in Somalia

Haiti–History–American intervention, 1994-1995

Operation Allied Force, 1999

Peacekeeping forces–Bosnia and Hercegovina

Operation Joint Guardian, 1999-

War on Terrorism, 2001-2009

Afghan War, 2001-

Iraq War, 2003-2011

Palazzo’s office is available to answer any questions about submitting recorded interviews to the Library of Congress.

11/10/2020