Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4), a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and current member of the Mississippi National Guard, is calling on veterans in South Mississippi to take part in the Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project, which allows veterans across the United States to share their stories from their time in the military. The project invites anyone who has served in the U.S. military during World War I to present, regardless of branch or rank, to submit their personal account of serving in the military. Palazzo issued the following statement requesting South Mississippi’s participation.
“South Mississippi is home to the state’s largest veteran population and through this project I want to amplify the heroic accounts I’ve heard through the years. Every story in South Mississippi deserves to be shared. This project is an engaging way to allow these stories of service to live on while educating future generations on the sacrifices made by so many brave Americans.”
How to participate:
1. Visit loc.gov/vets
2. Select “How to Participate”
3. Select “Print the Veterans History Project Field Kit” and print/complete required forms
5. Mail your story to the Library of Congress
The Project collects first-hand accounts of U.S. Veterans from the following wars:
- World War, 1914-1918
- World War, 1939-1945
- Cold War
- Korean War, 1950-1953
- Vietnam War, 1961-1975
- Grenada–History–American Invasion, 1983
- Panama–History–American Invasion, 1989
- Operation Restore Hope, 1992-1993
- Persian Gulf War, 1991
- United Nations Operation in Somalia
- Haiti–History–American intervention, 1994-1995
- Operation Allied Force, 1999
- Peacekeeping forces–Bosnia and Hercegovina
- Operation Joint Guardian, 1999-
- War on Terrorism, 2001-2009
- Afghan War, 2001-
- Iraq War, 2003-2011
Palazzo’s office is available to answer any questions about submitting recorded interviews to the Library of Congress.
Press Release
11/10/2020