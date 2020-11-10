“We can’t let this vaccination plan go forward the way the Trump administration is designing it because Biden can’t undo it two months later. We’ll be in the midst of it,” Governor Cuomo said, adding, that he is talking to Governors across the nation about how to shape the Trump vaccine plan or stop it.

Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves took to Twitter Monday, calling Cuomo’s comments “despicable.”

“This is despicable,” Governor Reeves said. “Playing politics to prevent a life-saving vaccine from being distributed because he’s jealous that the Trump administration got us here. If liberal states stiff-arm a safe vaccine, Mississippi will be first in line to give our citizens the option.”

MSDH COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 516 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, no deaths, and 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 127,205, with 3,443 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/DojmRrVN2F — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 9, 2020

Mississippi now in cone for Eta

Eta has been drifting southward this morning, but it is expected to become stationary again later today. A slow northward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, followed by weakening likely starting on Thursday. As of now, Eta is not forecast to reach Hurricane strength before making landfall.

10 Republican attorneys general (AGs), led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, today filed a multi-state amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, the Pennsylvania mail-in ballot challenge case. A copy of the filed brief can be found here.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is joined in the filing today by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

Miss Mississippi wins Miss USA

The design to make it to the ballot was that of the “In God We Trust” flag. Over 72 percent of Mississippians voting, voted to adopt the new design.

“I thought it was a great step forward. Without a question it shows Mississippians were ready for a new flag for the future. It shows our emphasis is on the future and we respect each others opinions and we are ready to move forward,” said Hosemann.

He said that since the election, he has had calls from national companies complementing the state on moving forward.

On November 6th, it was required by the Courts that Secretary of State Watson submit a response on the matter. Representing Watson is Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who submitted the statement on his behalf.

Overall, Watson was of the opinion that Initiative 65 was properly certified by former Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and subsequently placed on the ballot, as interpreting the state constitutional provisional in the way Madison and its Mayor desires would create “a currently insurmountable hurdle for the Initiative Measure 65 proponents (and a problem for past and future initiative petitioners).”…

…Watson’s response noted that even if their interpretative argument is correct, Madison’s action is “woefully untimely,” writing, “They could have asserted their so-called ‘procedural’ challenge years ago, and certainly when former-Secretary of State Hosemann officially filed Initiative Measure 65 in September 2019.”

In conclusion the defendant asks the courts to dismiss the petition.

MS Senate Education Committee holds hearing on year round school