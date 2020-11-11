State Representative Jeramey Anderson, a Democrat from House District 110, announced on Tuesday that he will run for Mayor of Moss Point in 2021. Anderson made the announcement as part of his ‘State of the District’ event.

“I stand before you today as your candidate for Mayor,” Anderson said, “proud of what we have accomplished and looking forward to restoring hope in our city as we work towards the endless possibilities of progress because together there’s nothing we can’t do.”

The current Mayor of Moss Point, Mayor King, and his wife were indicted this summer on 13 charges of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. The case is still pending.

“I intend for my campaign to be as much a celebration of our accomplishments as it is a serious and informed dialogue about the challenge of hardworking Moss Pointians." Follow the campaign on social media @ElectJeramey. Visit our website at https://t.co/iApE5pRois pic.twitter.com/5hbOlwjuC2 — Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) November 11, 2020

Anderson said he wants to fix the dysfunctional system in his city.

“We have to fix this dysfunctional system and restore hope,” the state representative said in his address. “Restore hope that the government will do more good than harm. Hope that the government will stand by its word and follow through on its plans.”

Anderson won a special election in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of retiring Rep. Billy Broomfield. He beat another former mayor to win the legislative seat. He went on to win reelection to the House in 2015 and 2019.

In 2018, Anderson ran unsuccessfully for the 4th Congressional District challenging Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo, losing by nearly 40 points to the Congressman.