Today, the Georgians for Kelly Loeffler campaign released the first series of runoff TV ads exposing Raphael Warnock as the most radically liberal candidate in the country.

The first ad, titled “A Radical’s Radical,” reveals Warnock’s disturbing allegiance to anti-American pastor Jeremiah Wright and his infamous “God Damn America” agenda.

View it below.

The second ad, titled “Saving the Senate,” highlights Warnock’s shocking past – including his record of calling police officers “gangsters,” “thugs,” and “bullies,” endorsing the Marxist agenda, and celebrating ruthless socialist dictators like Fidel Castro.

View it below.

The ads are part of a seven-figure statewide buy.

Release from Kelly Loeffler for Senate.