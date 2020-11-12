Today, Governor Tate Reeves welcomes Bailey Martin as the new Press Secretary for the Governor’s Office. She was previously a reporter at the statewide radio station SuperTalk, News Mississippi.

“I am honored and excited to work for Governor Tate Reeves and be a part of his staff,” Martin said. “This is such an exciting new chapter to begin and I am grateful for Governor Reeves for choosing me to be in this position!”

Martin is originally from Tupelo and a graduate from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. Prior to her work in journalism, she served in the law offices of James D. Moore and Marc Boutwell.

Martin will serve as a spokesperson for the Governor.

Release from Governor Tate Reeves.