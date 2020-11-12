Many conservatives are joining Parler, a new social media platform that touts free speech as paramount, challenging the “fact checkers” and conservative suppression that has come by way of Big Tech companies Facebook and Twitter.

And with any new platform often comes fake accounts. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has fallen victim to such.

Y’all Politics has confirmed with the Governor’s office that Reeves does not have a Parler account and is not the owner of @TateReeves on the app.

A post by the fake account posted this Wednesday: “Glad to be here, away from the fake news media. It’s time conservative Christians had a place of our own to worship God and President Trump. Welcome, friends!”

Some Democrats have taken the bait of the fake account hook, line and sinker.