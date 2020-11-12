Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are backing their Republican colleagues in their runoff election in Georgia as the GOP seeks to hold the majority in the Senate.

Georgia’s Republican Senator David Perdue won over Democrat Jon Ossoff 49.71% to 47.96% but failed to reach the 50% mark.

The other Georgia Republican Senator, Kelly Loeffler, is running in the special election to fill to unexpired term of Johnny Isakson who retired due to health reasons. Loeffler was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp. She was opposed by 5 other Republicans, as well as 7 Democrats and 6 other third party candidates. As such, Loeffler moved to the runoff with Democrat Raphael Warnock who was the top vote getter in the race. Loeffler pulled in 25.9% while Warnock drew 32.9%.

Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the U.S. Senate. Losing both Perdue and Loeffler could give Senate Democrats the majority if Joe Biden is certified as the President-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris is seat as the Vice President and President of the Senate. Harris would have the tie-breaker vote in a 50-50 Senate.

If Republicans lose control of the Senate, Mississippi’s Senators would see their roles diminished under a Democrat majority. Sen. Wicker says it is important that Republicans hold the line in Georgia and maintain a Republican Senate majority.

“Senate Republicans had important wins on Tuesday, but our work is not finished. Two runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the Senate and the direction of our country,” Sen. Wicker said in a statement. “Democrats are mobilizing to win these races because if they do, they will have unchecked majorities in both Houses of Congress. They would have the ability to pass tax increases, a green new deal, socialized medicine, and confirm liberal judges and justices to federal courts.”

Sen. Wicker encouraged donors to support the Republicans in Georgia by donating here.

“We can stop this liberal agenda if Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are re-elected on January 5,” Sen. Wicker added. “If we hold the line in Georgia, we will maintain the Republican Senate Majority and protect the progress we have made under President Trump.”

Sen. Hyde-Smith shared a similar message on Twitter, saying, “We must hold the line and defeat the radical left. Georgia is our last defense.”

We must hold the line and defeat the radical left. Georgia is our last defense. 🇺🇸https://t.co/f9vulnby14 — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) November 10, 2020

Sen. Hyde-Smith added in a statement that both Perdue and Loeffler have strong conservative records, just like what Mississippi voters want here.

“Senator Perdue and Senator Loeffler have records of reliable conservativism, not unlike what Mississippians want and get from their Republican delegation in Washington. The importance of the January 5th runoff elections cannot be overstated,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said. “Keeping my friends from Georgia in the Senate means the difference between stopping the liberal and socialist proposals in the Democratic platform or giving Democrats free rein to pack the courts, defund the police, and force other radical, top-down changes to our country.”