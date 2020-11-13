The Republican National Committee is investing at least $20 million in the two Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election to support incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. This includes over 600 staffers to assist in campaigning through January 5, 2021.

Steve Guest, the RNC’s Rapid Response Director, wrote on Friday that America as we know it is at stake in Georgia.

“Chuck Schumer threatened America, ‘Now we take Georgia, then we change the world.’ That sentiment should send chills down the spine of every American who doesn’t want to defund the police, have their taxes hiked, their country sold out to China, the Supreme Court packed, the Green New Deal enacted, and a government takeover of health care implemented,” Guest wrote on the RNC’s website. “Because those things are exactly what Democrats would do if Chuck Schumer got his wish.”

Guest said that the two Democrats in the race – Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff – are bankrolled by California liberals from Silicon Valley. He called Ossoff a “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wannabe Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is on the take from a pro-Chinese Communist Party media company and foreign government backed Al Jazeera,” and said Warnock has “more baggage than the Delta baggage claim in Atlanta.”

“It’s no wonder Bernie Sanders likes Warnock—Sanders sees in Warnock another person who will advance socialist policies and is a fan of Fidel Castro,” Guest said.

Georgia Sen. Perdue dropped a new ad Friday morning saying, “Chuck Schumer has made it clear he wants to use Georgia to take the Senate majority & radically change our country – defunding the police, voting rights for illegal immigrants, adding DC as the 51st state.”

Chuck Schumer has made it clear he wants to use Georgia to take the senate majority & radically change our country – defunding the police, voting rights for illegal immigrants, adding DC as the 51st state. Help @KLoeffler and I save the Senate and save America! #GAsen #gapol pic.twitter.com/D19NEc4Hhg — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) November 13, 2020

Sen. Loeffler also put out a new ad this week calling her opponent, Warnock, “a radical’s radical.

“My opponent thinks we should celebrate anti-American hate speech & a “God D*** America” agenda. We must not let him get to the U.S. Senate,” Loeffler tweeted Friday.