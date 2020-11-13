Governor Tate Reeves held a Facebook live event on Thursday to discuss the state’s current rise in cases. Reeves and his own family are quarantined after his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Reeves says Mississippi will not participate in a shut down

Many conservatives are joining Parler, a new social media platform that touts free speech as paramount, challenging the “fact checkers” and conservative suppression that has come by way of Big Tech companies Facebook and Twitter.

And with any new platform often comes fake accounts. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has fallen victim to such.

Y’all Politics has confirmed with the Governor’s office that Reeves does not have a Parler account and is not the owner of @TateReeves on the app.

MSDH COVID-19 reporting

The Mississippi State Department of Health hosted another episode of COVID and You on their Facebook page, Thursday. State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs was joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers to talk about the recent surge in cases in Mississippi and timeline of vaccine availability.

Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are backing their Republican colleagues in their runoff election in Georgia as the GOP seeks to hold the majority in the Senate…

…“Senate Republicans had important wins on Tuesday, but our work is not finished. Two runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the Senate and the direction of our country,” Sen. Wicker said in a statement. “Democrats are mobilizing to win these races because if they do, they will have unchecked majorities in both Houses of Congress. They would have the ability to pass tax increases, a green new deal, socialized medicine, and confirm liberal judges and justices to federal courts.”…

…“Senator Perdue and Senator Loeffler have records of reliable conservativism, not unlike what Mississippians want and get from their Republican delegation in Washington. The importance of the January 5th runoff elections cannot be overstated,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said. “Keeping my friends from Georgia in the Senate means the difference between stopping the liberal and socialist proposals in the Democratic platform or giving Democrats free rein to pack the courts, defund the police, and force other radical, top-down changes to our country.”

The Secretary of State’s Office urges the business community, especially LLCs, to be cautious of a misleading mailer sent by a private entity called C.F.S. In the mailer, the company offers to prepare 2021 annual reports for a $75.00 fee. The mailer may appear to be official government correspondence, but the fine print makes it clear it is not. All business owners should be aware this correspondence is not authorized by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Amazon will launch a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, creating more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits. This fulfillment center will be the first facility in the state to feature Amazon’s innovative robotics technology.

“The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.”

Wicker meets with Lithuanian Defense Minister

Mississippi State Representative Price Wallace took to Twitter to show his disdain after news outlets began calling the Presidential race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris….

…In the tweet, Wallace says that the state of Mississippi should “succeed from the union and form our own country.” He almost immediately received backlash for the statement from other Twitter users.

Just a few days later, Wallace returned to the platform, after deleting the original tweet, with an apology for his words.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomes Bailey Martin as the new Press Secretary for the Governor’s Office. She was previously a reporter at the statewide radio station SuperTalk, News Mississippi.

“I am honored and excited to work for Governor Tate Reeves and be a part of his staff,” Martin said. “This is such an exciting new chapter to begin and I am grateful for Governor Reeves for choosing me to be in this position!”