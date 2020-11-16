One race in Mississippi still has not been called two weeks after the November 3rd General Election, that is the Mississippi Supreme Court race between Justice Kenny Griffis and Judge Latrice Westbrooks for the District 1, Position 1 seat.

However, with only one county left to report its absentee ballots, some 1,800 or so in Holmes County, it appears that Justice Griffis will be declared the winner as Judge Westbrooks is unlikely to overcome his nearly 15,000 vote lead. As such, Y’all Politics is calling this race in favor of Griffis.

The reason for the slow results have come down to absentee ballot counting in a handful of counties, namely Bolivar, Hinds, Holmes, Rankin and Washington.

District 1, Position 1 represents the following counties: Bolivar, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington and Yazoo.

Justice Griffis was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in December 2018 by former Governor Phil Bryant to fill the unexpired term of retiring Justice Bill Waller, Jr. Griffis will now serve a full 8-year term on the high court beginning January 2022. The seat is one of two on the Supreme Court with over a year delay between an election and the start of the new term.

This story will be updated when the final totals are announced.