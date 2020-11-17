On Saturday, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican and conservative businesswoman, condemned Democrat Raphael Warnock’s call for America to “repent for its worship of whiteness.”

Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Warnock, in a message, pointed to the need for America to repent for making President Donald Trump’s “vitriol” go viral, adding that when more than a third of the nation goes along with him it is “reason to be afraid.”

While Raphael Warnock clearly has a history of peddling in divisive rhetoric and race-baiting speech, Senator Loeffler called for unity by saying, “We are ALL God’s children,” and calling Warnock’s words “disgusting and offensive.”

.@ReverendWarnock, THIS is what division and fear looks like. We are ALL God’s children. This rhetoric is disgusting and offensive. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/z5qx8Upa1s — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 14, 2020

Loeffler is also challenging Warnock on his position on abortion, saying the minister has “used the Bible and the pulpit to justify his support for abortion on demand.

When asked if he thinks God endorses the millions of abortions that have occurred since Roe v Wade, Warnock says, “I think that human agency and freedom is consistent with my view as a minister.”

🚨 @ReverendWarnock opposes ANY abortion restrictions. He’s used the Bible & the pulpit to justify his support for abortion on demand. Unlike my opponent, I am 100% pro-life. I will ALWAYS defend the most vulnerable among us. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/GBHigJKnA2 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 16, 2020

Loeffler and Warnock are facing off in the Georgia runoff election to fill the U.S. Senate seat in a special election.