On Saturday, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican and conservative businesswoman, condemned Democrat Raphael Warnock’s call for America to “repent for its worship of whiteness.”

Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Warnock, in a message, pointed to the need for America to repent for making President Donald Trump’s “vitriol” go viral, adding that when more than a third of the nation goes along with him it is “reason to be afraid.”

While Raphael Warnock clearly has a history of peddling in divisive rhetoric and race-baiting speech, Senator Loeffler called for unity by saying, “We are ALL God’s children,” and calling Warnock’s words “disgusting and offensive.”

Loeffler is also challenging Warnock on his position on abortion, saying the minister has “used the Bible and the pulpit to justify his support for abortion on demand.

When asked if he thinks God endorses the millions of abortions that have occurred since Roe v Wade, Warnock says, “I think that human agency and freedom is consistent with my view as a minister.”

Loeffler and Warnock are facing off in the Georgia runoff election to fill the U.S. Senate seat in a special election.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR