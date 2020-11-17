Monday, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, U.S. Senator David Perdue blasted Jon Ossoff for his ties to the Chinese communist government.

Ossoff’s business relationship with the Chinese company PCCW – which is owned by the state company China Unicom – was first reported by National Review, who exposed that Ossoff hid his China connection on a public disclosure in an effort to deceive Georgians. Ossoff’s relationship to the Chinese government is a clear sign that he would be unable and unwilling to hold them accountable for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for Ossoff, Senator Perdue won’t stop working to hold him accountable for his shady business activities.

Here are the documents showing Ossoff’s secret relationship with PCCW:

Release from the Perdue for Senate campaign.