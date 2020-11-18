State Treasurer David McRae today released a new statewide ad encouraging Mississippians to include money for college on this year’s Christmas list.

The State Treasurer’s Office manages two college savings programs, both of which can accept contributions from parents, grandparents, and even family friends:

MACS, which allows Mississippians to set up a tax-advantaged savings account for college tuition and expenses, as well as primary and secondary tuition expenses; and

MPACT, which enables Mississippians to prepay their child’s college tuition.

“I really love my family, but we’ve been spending a lot of time together recently,” says Madeleine McRae, the Treasurer’s 4th-grade daughter, in the ad. “I think I’m ready for college.”

By the time children reach age 9, they are already more than halfway to college, but many families are not yet halfway toward their college savings goals.

“Mississippi offers families two important ways to save for one of life’s largest expenses,” explains Treasurer McRae. “Whether you choose to save for college or prepay tuition, we have a plan that can fit almost any family’s budget. Whether a parent, grandparent, or family friend, please consider a contribution to a child’s college savings plan this holiday season. It is truly a gift that will keep on giving.”

To learn more about College Savings Mississippi, please visit Treasury.MS.gov/CollegeSavings .

