Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics today to discuss his thoughts on the outcome of Election 2020 and its impact on Mississippi, as well as on a potential economic shutdown under a Biden Administration.

Gipson commented on his support for Governor Tate Reeves’ proposed phase out of the state income tax, and noted his opposition to any attempt to raise the gas tax in Mississippi.

The Commissioner also said he shuddered to think what the EPA would look like under a Biden Administration, and encouraged everyone in Mississippi to comment on and support the effort the Trump Administration is considering to finish the pumps in the Delta.

You can watch the full interview below.