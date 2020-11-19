In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) discussed the rejection of far-left extremism in the recent 2020 election. In his speech, Congressman Guest highlighted the increased number of Republican victories across the nation, almost all of which were won by either female, minority, or veteran candidates.

“Today I rise to welcome my new colleagues who will join the 117th Congress. This group includes individuals coming from diverse backgrounds, including a historic number of conservative women,” Guest said.

Congressman Guest indicated that these victories represent a rejection of extremism by a large, growing, and diverse sector of the American population.

“The ideals that these conservative Members stand for are a rejection of the ideals of the radical left. The American people have spoken and voted against defunding the police, against overreaching legislation to take election independence away from our states, against adding justices to the Supreme Court, and against moving our country toward the failed policies of socialism,” Guest said.

Congressman Guest then went on to discuss what he believes the priorities of the Republican Party should be in the 117th Congress.

“Instead, the American people are interested in issues that move our country forward, like supporting our veterans, securing our border, addressing our aging infrastructure, and ensuring our country remains a safe place to live, and worship, and to raise a family. In short, the American people want and deserve from their leaders real solutions to problems facing our nation and I will continue to work with others toward finding those solutions and advancing our conservative principles,” Guest finished.

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District. He serves on the House Committee on Homeland Security, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Committee on Ethics. Before beginning his first term in Congress, Congressman Guest served as the district attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties.

