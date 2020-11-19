House leadership has selected Congressman Trent Kelly (MS-01) to serve on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Committee for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Trent’s wealth of military experience and policy expertise makes him a strong addition to the NDAA conference committee,” Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “As a 34-year veteran of the Mississippi National Guard and Ranking Member of the important Military Personnel Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, Trent personally understands the unique challenges and requirements of our men and women in uniform, veterans, and their families. I have full confidence that, with his help, our final defense bill will be worthy of our incredible service members.”

“Representative Kelly is a proven leader in both his role as a Major General in the Mississippi Army National Guard and as a member of the House Armed Services Committee,” Ranking Member Mac Thornberry (TX-13) said. “As a returning conferee, his vast experience and expertise will prove critical to achieving our national defense readiness priorities.”

“It is an honor to be selected as a conferee for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Committee for Fiscal Year 2021,” Rep. Kelly said. “As the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel of the House Armed Services Committee, it is my sworn duty to make sure our men and women in uniform have the support they need to carry out their missions successfully. We must do everything in our power to provide them with the best equipment available while taking care of their families.”

Congressman Trent Kelly represents Mississippi’s First Congressional District. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, serving as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel. Rep. Kelly also serves on the House Agriculture Committee. The 117th Congress will be his fourth term.

###



Release from Congressman Trent Kelly.