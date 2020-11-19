Wednesday, Congressman Trent Kelly joined Y’all Politics to discuss his recent reelection and U.S. House politics.

Kelly thanked the people of Mississippi’s 1st District for his reelection to Congress on November 3rd. He said one of the main difficulties they faced while campaigning was determining how to interact with constituents.

As a result, Gov. Reeves wrote, "We are going to get through these tough times. We are going to persevere. We are going to come out even stronger on the other side. Why? Because God is with us and because God is our 'strength and refuge' (Psalm 46)."

I am grateful to live in a nation where the governor of a state has the freedom to express his personal faith so powerfully and persuasively. And I pray for the courage to do the same, despite the growing chorus of opposition to such freedom today.

MSDH COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 1,593 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 20 deaths, and 143 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 137,396, with 3,601 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/rU06cyQLsF — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 18, 2020

The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear the case brought before it by the City of Madison and Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler regarding the process by which the medical marijuana Initiative 65 was placed on the ballot on November 3rd.

Initiative 65 was overwhelmingly adopted by Mississippi voters, and the Mississippi Department of Health has stated that they are in the process of implementing the provisions in the new constitutional amendment.

Madison and its Mayor argue that due to the constitutional provision that signatures must be collected from the state’s old five congressional districts, the required number of signatures were not obtained.

Secretary of State Michael Watson called the November 3rd General Election a “fantastic election,” at least for Mississippi. He credited that to the team of Circuit Clerks and poll workers across the state who took on the task in unprecedented times.

Black Lives Matter Mississippi is planning to protest state Senator Chris McDaniel today in Gulfport as he speaks to the Harrison County Republican Club.

McDaniel says he will be discussing President Donald Trump and the future of conservatism.

On the group’s Facebook page, McDaniel has become a frequent target for Black Lives Matter Mississippi. A recent post shared 140 times said that McDaniel “has been saying extremely racist things for year’s now,” adding that he has aspirations for a statewide seat and, “It’s time we hold him accountable.”…

…The BLM speaker calls Reeves “a piece of crap,” and says of this budget recommendations that they are “a 1984 facist, racist, whitewashing, historic revisionist type of bullshit that is going on.”

One year after the Mississippi Justice Institute filed a lawsuit against the city of Jackson, the city council has repealed their buffer zone ordinance that restricted free speech around abortion clinics.

Last October, MJI and members of Sidewalk Advocates for Life – Jackson, Mississippi launched a constitutional challenge to Jackson’s prohibition on pro-life counseling and other free speech outside the state’s only abortion facility.

Two Long Beach women have been selected to decorate the White House for Christmas.

Theresa and Courtney Cuevas of the Forget Me Not Florist and Gifts, were among 90 other participants, who were picked to make memories they won’t forget. The two will leave on Sunday to begin the week-long task of bringing holiday cheer to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.