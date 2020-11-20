Governor Tate Reeves released his Executive Budget Recommendation this week. In it, he highlights the elimination of the income tax, funding the police, protecting small business and several other priorities of his office for the FY 2022 budget. One stand out component was the creation of a Patriotic Education Fund…

…As the Legislature gets ready to head back to the Capitol for the 2021 Legislative session, we asked lawmakers what their take on this fund was, as it is the Legislature who sets the final budget.

House Education Chairman Rep. Richard Bennett (R) said that while he understands where the Governor is coming from and somewhat agrees, it has been the practice of the Legislature to allow local schools to decide these types of curriculum issues.

MSDH COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,395 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 19 deaths, and 169 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 138,791, with 3,619 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/5JAEC5cs2z — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 19, 2020

Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics today to discuss his thoughts on the outcome of Election 2020 and its impact on Mississippi, as well as on a potential economic shutdown under a Biden Administration.

Gipson commented on his support for Governor Tate Reeves’ proposed phase out of the state income tax, and noted his opposition to any attempt to raise the gas tax in Mississippi.

House leadership has selected Congressman Trent Kelly (MS-01) to serve on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Committee for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Trent’s wealth of military experience and policy expertise makes him a strong addition to the NDAA conference committee,” Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “As a 34-year veteran of the Mississippi National Guard and Ranking Member of the important Military Personnel Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, Trent personally understands the unique challenges and requirements of our men and women in uniform, veterans, and their families. I have full confidence that, with his help, our final defense bill will be worthy of our incredible service members.”

Wicker speaks with members at EU Global Magnitsky Act Forum

The U.S. is ready to work together with those of likeminded heart & determination to counter China’s influence. We have rejected the hegemony of #Huawei over 5G. And the U.S. Senate recently addressed corruption in international sports by passing the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act. pic.twitter.com/kfRnjgEg7d — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) November 19, 2020

In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) discussed the rejection of far-left extremism in the recent 2020 election. In his speech, Congressman Guest highlighted the increased number of Republican victories across the nation, almost all of which were won by either female, minority, or veteran candidates.

“Today I rise to welcome my new colleagues who will join the 117th Congress. This group includes individuals coming from diverse backgrounds, including a historic number of conservative women,” Guest said.

Congressman Guest indicated that these victories represent a rejection of extremism by a large, growing, and diverse sector of the American population.

Congressman Palazzo recognizes life of Gulf Coast woman in House floor speech

Tonight I had the honor and privilege of recognizing the wonderful life of Mrs. Ruby Thompson Green. Watch this video, hear her accomplishments, and let it stand as a reminder that it is better to serve than to be served. I am grateful Mrs. Ruby called the Gulf Coast her home. pic.twitter.com/VQlciIA2Ko — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) November 20, 2020

WJTV – One-on-one with Governor Tate Reeves on COVID-19

YP – Auditor arrests former deputy municipal clerk in Monticello

Auditor @shadwhite arrests former deputy municipal clerk in Monticello for embezzlementhttps://t.co/tNmAxGdLQo — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) November 19, 2020

PSC Commissioner Maxwell attends Atmos check presentation in Lucedale