While the General Election has passed, Mississippi still has a number of runoff elections on tap for tomorrow – Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – that voters should be aware of and plan accordingly to go to the polls and cast their vote.
According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, there are 17 races still left to be decided, including filling the vacancy in the Mississippi House of Representatives in HD 87.
Here is a list of the races on the ballot this Tuesday by county with the position, district and candidates shown:
- Benton – School Board (District 5)
– Tracy Clayton
– Johnny Thompson
- Bolivar – School Board (District 5)
– Ken Brown
– George Evans
- Chickasaw – School Board (At-large)
– Tammy Chamblee
– Thomas Howell
- Chickasaw – Supervisor (District 5)
– Margaret Futral
– Keith Jernig
- Forrest / Lamar – State Representative (District 87)
– Matthew Conoly
– Joseph Tubb
- Harrison – Tax Collector
– Sharon Barnett
– Connie Rockco
- Hinds – Election Commissioner (District 3)
– Renee Shakespeare
– Jerma Clark
- Jefferson – School Board (District 5)
– Orisha Brown-Mims
– Michael Malone
- Jones – Justice Court Judge (District 2)
– Noel Rogers
– Sonny Saul
- Lafayette – School Board (District 1)
– Jamie Anderson
– Gary Lee Drewrey
- Madison – Election Commissioner (District 2)
– Lauren Payne
– Vicky Slater
- Marshall – School Board (District 5)
– Kerry Hale
– Mary Houston
- Noxubee – Supervisor (District 3)
– Ira Lee McCloud
– LaVelle Patterson-Rice
- Smith – School Board (District 5)
– Gene Boone
– Jackie Westbrook
- Tishomingo – Justice Court Judge (North District)
– Ricky Cornelison
– Seth Adams
- Walthall – Supervisor (District 5)
– Billy Bridges
– Lloyd Bullock
- Yalobusha – Water Valley School Board (District 3)
– Angela Brown
– Joseph Flippin