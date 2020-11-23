While the General Election has passed, Mississippi still has a number of runoff elections on tap for tomorrow – Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – that voters should be aware of and plan accordingly to go to the polls and cast their vote.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, there are 17 races still left to be decided, including filling the vacancy in the Mississippi House of Representatives in HD 87.

Here is a list of the races on the ballot this Tuesday by county with the position, district and candidates shown: