Over the last two days members of the Mississippi Senate have heard from doctors and healthcare professionals on the current state of Mississippi’s healthcare. Y’all Politics spoke to Senator Chad McMahan to gain some insight to the content and take away of those conversations.

Senator McMahan was elected to serve District 6 in 2016. He serves as the Chairman of the Local and Private Committee and vice-chair of Business and Financial Institutions Committee. He also serves on Economic and Workforce Development, Education, Finance, Public Health and Welfare, Tourism and Veterans and Military Affairs committees.