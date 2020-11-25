Joseph Tubb won a special election runoff for House District 87 on Tuesday, replacing freshman Billy Andrews who resigned in March due to the inability for lawmakers to draw on their state retirement while serving in the Legislature.

Tubb was one of 4 who ran against Andrews in the 2019 Republican Primary. He is a commercial realtor and businessman who says he is a “Conservative Republican” who will support policies that are pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment and protect our religious freedoms. Tubb highlights the need for business-minded representatives in the Mississippi House.

“As a member of the business community, I will work to promote pro-business policies and support economic development and growth in our area,” Tubb wrote on his Facebook campaign page. “I understand the current business climate and challenges we are facing right now. I know how important the decisions that are being made everyday are to our business owners and those who depend on us.”

Tubb won 58% of the vote to defeat Matthew Conoly.