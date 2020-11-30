Dow breaks 30K

Today, the Dow Jones average broke 30,000 for the first time in HISTORY! "This is the ninth time that we've set a record during the course of 2020, and it's the 48th time that we've set the record during the @realDonaldTrump Administration." pic.twitter.com/RVWHNxS27p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2020

Former Gov. Mabus joins Sierra Club in opposing Yazoo pumps, says he stopped the project 30 years ago

I stopped this project as Governor of Mississippi 30 yrs ago because of the awful damage it would do & because it offers practically no benefits. The original project was authorized almost 90 yrs ago! But, evidently, no matter how bad, it will not go away https://t.co/xEQWmk6kVK — Ray Mabus (@SECNAV75) November 29, 2020

The Small Business Administration is reminding people about the deadline to apply for low-interest loans to recover from floods that occurred in Attala County and eleven other Mississippi counties.

The agency says Dec. 28 is the deadline for applications from small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations.

Loans of up to $2 million are available in Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren and Yazoo counties.

MSDH COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 1,845 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 27 deaths, and 203 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 151,785, with 3,806 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/cnRg7XGpJg — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 29, 2020

Moderna seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING: Moderna says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. https://t.co/iZ4jno5uiQ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2020

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi to visit family despite sending messages on social media and to city staff asking them to avoid traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The mayor’s spokesperson Mike Strott told The Denver Post that Hancock flew out of Denver on Wednesday to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and youngest daughter, who are already in Mississippi. Hancock’s daughter, Janae’, is a reporter for WTOK-TV in Meridian.

“That is incredibly disappointing,” Dr. Sandy Johnson, head of the University of Denver’s school of global health affairs, said of Hancock’s actions. “So many folks in the city of Denver have been doing the right thing. Unless there is some family emergency compelling the travel this just seems hypocritical at a time when we need leaders to lead by example.”

SEC Network to air program on MS flag change

Their voices were heard.@HailStateFB and @OleMissFB led a movement to change the state flag of Mississippi. The story tomorrow on #SECNation pic.twitter.com/AWwJXbOsDp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

The record-breaking hurricane season brought wind, rain and flooding from Hurricanes Laura in August and Zeta in November to counties on the Coast and the midsection of the state. There was major flooding along the Pearl River in February and destructive tornadoes to the Pine Belt in the spring. And, maybe to no one’s surprise, a couple of earthquakes shook parts of Mississippi, prompting the state Insurance Department in September to post a link on its website explaining earthquake deductibles.

Still, longtime Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney described things as fairly stable in the Mississippi insurance market except for uncertainty surrounding health care coverage hinging on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Affordable Care Act. Chaney predicts the Supreme Court will rule that the law is constitutional.

Biden fractures foot playing with dog

Doctor says Biden fractured foot while playing with his dog (from @AP) https://t.co/TB7dlaACYF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 30, 2020

Less than 1,000 voters in Madison County decided the Tuesday runoff election for District 2 Election Commissioner.

Republican Lauren Seyler Payne beat independent Vicky Slater, a former Democrat candidate for governor, in the runoff held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with 628 votes to Slater’s 335 votes.