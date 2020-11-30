Dow breaks 30K

Former Gov. Mabus joins Sierra Club in opposing Yazoo pumps, says he stopped the project 30 years ago

WTVA – Dec. 28 deadline for loans for Mississippi February flood damage

The Small Business Administration is reminding people about the deadline to apply for low-interest loans to recover from floods that occurred in Attala County and eleven other Mississippi counties.

The agency says Dec. 28 is the deadline for applications from small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations.

Loans of up to $2 million are available in Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren and Yazoo counties.

MSDH COVID-19 report

Moderna seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine

CLARION LEDGER – Denver mayor flies to Mississippi for holiday after asking staff not to travel

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock adjusts his glasses after putting on his face mask after a news conference Tuesday to explain the city’s plan to allow businesses to reopen later this week.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi to visit family despite sending messages on social media and to city staff asking them to avoid traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The mayor’s spokesperson Mike Strott told The Denver Post that Hancock flew out of Denver on Wednesday to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and youngest daughter, who are already in Mississippi. Hancock’s daughter, Janae’, is a reporter for WTOK-TV in Meridian.

“That is incredibly disappointing,” Dr. Sandy Johnson, head of the University of Denver’s school of global health affairs, said of Hancock’s actions. “So many folks in the city of Denver have been doing the right thing. Unless there is some family emergency compelling the travel this just seems hypocritical at a time when we need leaders to lead by example.”

SEC Network to air program on MS flag change

MBJ – Chaney: State insurance stable with exception of health insurance

The record-breaking hurricane season brought wind, rain and flooding from Hurricanes Laura in August and Zeta in November to counties on the Coast and the midsection of the state. There was major flooding along the Pearl River in February and destructive tornadoes to the Pine Belt in the spring. And, maybe to no one’s surprise, a couple of earthquakes shook parts of Mississippi, prompting the state Insurance Department in September to post a link on its website explaining earthquake deductibles.

Still, longtime Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney described things as fairly stable in the Mississippi insurance market except for uncertainty surrounding health care coverage hinging on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Affordable Care Act. Chaney predicts the Supreme Court will rule that the law is constitutional.

Biden fractures foot playing with dog

MADISON COUNTY JOURNAL – Payne wins District 2 election commissioner runoff

Republican Lauren Seyler Payne won the District 2 election commissioner runoff held on Nov. 24 with Vicki Slater, former Democrat candidate for governor.

Less than 1,000 voters in Madison County decided the Tuesday runoff election for District 2 Election Commissioner.

Republican Lauren Seyler Payne beat independent Vicky Slater, a former Democrat candidate for governor, in the runoff held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with 628 votes to Slater’s 335 votes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR