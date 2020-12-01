Kimberly-Clark, maker of essential products including Huggies®, Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Depend® and WypAll® brands, has approved a significant investment in its Corinth manufacturing facility, the second major investment in the past 12 months, to further expand capacity and bring industry leading nonwovens capability in support of Kimberly-Clark’s continued growth in North America.

“Kimberly-Clark and its dedicated workforce in Corinth play an important role in millions of peoples’ lives every day, as the nonwoven materials produced at the facility are vital components for essential hygiene and safety products recognized and used around the world,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I thank the Kimberly-Clark team for once again expanding and adding new jobs in Alcorn County. The economic development win once again shines the spotlight on this industry leader’s success in Mississippi.”

With an estimated investment of more than $140 million, the project is the company’s largest ever investment in its global nonwovens capabilities. It will expand the Corinth facility by more than 150,000 square feet and install innovative new technology to manufacture nonwovens components primarily for Huggies®, Pull-Ups®, Poise® and Depend® products.

The investment is expected to deliver increased capacity, enhanced product performance and greater manufacturing efficiency. The company will add at least 33 new full-time jobs to its current employee base. Hiring for these roles is expected to begin later this year and openings will be posted at careersatkc.com.

“Our Corinth team is excited about our growing role in bringing new innovations to life and supporting Kimberly-Clark’s future in the region,” said Vince Overholt, Facility Manager for Corinth Nonwovens. “Our highly skilled and engaged employees help make some of the world’s most essential products, and they have worked diligently to deliver results for the company, and strengthen our competitive position for the best talent in the region. This major expansion wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of our team, our past employees and the 40-year partnership with our local and state government officials.”

“Kimberly-Clark’s decision to expand for a second time in Corinth in just one year is a true testament to public-private partnerships that are committed to meeting companies’ needs so they achieve long-term growth and success in our state,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “The Mississippi Development Authority is grateful to the leadership at The Alliance, Alcorn County and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Their dedication to building stronger communities through job creation once again pays off for Alcorn County as dozens of new jobs come online for the local workforce through Kimberly-Clark’s expansion.”

MDA is providing assistance for building construction. Alcorn County is negotiating a fee-in-lieu agreement in support of the project. The Tennessee Valley Authority also is assisting with the project.

“Kimberly-Clark has provided high-quality careers in Alcorn County for over 40 years. This $140,000,000 capital investment and 33 new high-paying jobs show their plans for continued success here in the future,” said Alcorn County Board of Supervisors President Lowell Hinton. “Alcorn County is proud to be a successful home for Kimberly-Clark and is thankful for their continued investment in our community and our people.”

“Kimberly-Clark’s investment shows their belief in and commitment to Corinth and Alcorn County, and for that we are very grateful.” said The Alliance Director of Business Development GT McCullough. “This is a major win for Alcorn County. We look forward to building on an already outstanding relationship with Kimberly-Clark to ensure their success for years to come.”

“TVA and Alcorn County Electric Power Association congratulate Kimberly-Clark on its decision to expand operations in Corinth. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to investing in the Valley,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “We are proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority, The Alliance, Alcorn County and the city of Corinth to celebrate this announcement and help support continued business success of companies like Kimberly-Clark.”

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 300 workers in Corinth between its nonwovens and K-C Professional* facilities. The shared site produces nonwovens components for the company’s Huggies®, Pull-Ups®, Poise®, Depend®, WypAll* and Block-it* brand names, as well as industrial wipers under the WypAll* brand name.

12/1/2020