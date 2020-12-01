Chairmen of both the Mississippi Democratic Party and the Mississippi Republican Party joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the impact of Election 2020 as well as where they see their party heading in 2021.

Democrat Chairman Tyree Irving and Republican Chairman Frank Bordeaux discussed policy issues facing the Mississippi Legislature, including healthcare and education, and took a look ahead to the upcoming municipal elections across the state.

Watch the full interview with the chairmen below.

