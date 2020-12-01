On Tuesday, Reeves hosted a press conference to discuss the state of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

“COVID-19 numbers are rising across the country. More counties have qualified for additional measures. Details on all of that and more—including vaccine progress,” said Reeves on Facebook.

Reeves signed a new executive order adding 13 more counties who will be under additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That brings the total counties under special orders to 54.

The counties added include: Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams Oktibbeha, Monroe, Washington.

There are also additional measures taken on social gatherings. Indoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people.

While Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dobbs both encouraged safe measures across the state, Dobbs said wearing masks alone is not enough. He asked Mississippians to avoid any large gatherings.

He said anything that is not necessary to avoid going. He said there have been younger people who have not had symptoms transmitting it to parents and grandparents who are at a higher risk.

Officials do expect to have a vaccine released just around the corner. At this time the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine look to have up to 95% effectiveness with little to no side effects.

Find out if your county is currently under a mask mandate HERE.