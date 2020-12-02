Today, State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Tony Macon, a former employee of Scott County, after he was indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury assembled by District Attorney Steven Kilgore. Upon his arrest, Macon was issued a demand letter showing he owes $68,021.97 to taxpayers in Scott County. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Part of Macon’s job for the county included keeping multiple taxpayer-owned vehicles fueled. Macon allegedly embezzled nearly $50,000 from October 2017 to August 2019 by using Fuelman Cards to purchase fuel for his own use. Investigators believe he also provided some of the stolen fuel free of charge to people he owed money. The purported scheme was reported to the Auditor’s office by Scott County officials after anomalies in Macon’s purchase records were noticed.

Macon was arrested by Special Agents in Hattiesburg and transported to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000 by the court.

If convicted, Macon faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Kilgore.

“This case shows how the theft of something simple, like fuel, can cost taxpayers a sizable amount of money,” said Auditor White. “We have a track record of holding these sorts of thieves accountable in the auditor’s office. Folks who are tempted to steal are quickly learning that they are being watched and will be caught if they break the law.”

A $100,000 commercial crime insurance policy covers Macon’s time as an employee of Scott County. The insurance policy was purchased by the Scott County Board of Supervisors to protect local taxpayers from crimes like embezzlement. Macon will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Release from the Mississippi State Auditor.