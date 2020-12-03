The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has named Steve Stanic as the agency’s Deputy Administrator and Chief Information Technology Officer.

Stanic previously served as Vice President/CIO of Mississippi Baptist Health Systems. In his new role, Stanic will be charged with advancing information technology strategy and delivery across a government agency with an annual budget of over $6 billion dollars. He will report to Drew Snyder, the Division of Medicaid’s executive director.

“To improve beneficiary health, lower costs, reduce complexity and administrative burden for providers and beneficiaries, and enhance program transparency and performance, the Division of Medicaid must ensure its IT investments and solutions are aligned with and support evolving state and federal mandates, industry best practices, business agility, and agency priorities,” Snyder said. “Steve has a proven track record of using technology to drive positive results and quality improvement through complex healthcare organizations. I am thrilled to add someone with his experience and ability to our senior leadership team.”

Stanic has over 30 years of health information technology experience. As CIO of Mississippi Baptist Health Systems, he implemented a total replacement of all revenue cycle and major clinical systems and established an operational performance function to execute key performance projects linked to the health system’s strategic initiatives. His previous leadership roles include VP/CIO of Healthcare Practice for Juran, national director of the clinical solutions center for Perot Systems, and VP/CIO of Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga.

“Health information technology is rapidly transforming healthcare delivery and Medicaid’s role in the healthcare system across the nation,” Stanic said. “I’m excited to be a part of the Medicaid team and help enhance the impact the agency has on the state of Mississippi.”

Stanic earned a MBA and BA from Youngstown State University. He is Six Sigma Black Belt Certified, and he is a frequent presenter at functions for the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

