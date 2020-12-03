Two big names on each side of the aisle are headlining events in Georgia this weekend as the political world focuses its attention on the pivotal U.S. Senate elections in the state come January 5, 2021.

On Friday, former President Barack Obama will join Democrat Georgia U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock with former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams and Congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, for a virtual GOTV rally and discussion with volunteers ahead of Georgia’s December 7th voter registration deadline and the start of in-person early voting on December 14th.

Then on Saturday, President Donald Trump will be in the state to support the two current Georgia Republican U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The in-person rally will be held in Valdosta, Georgia, and is being coordinated through the Republican National Committee.

Loeffler is facing Warnock in a special election, while Perdue is being challenged in his re-election bid by Ossoff.

The outcome of these two elections will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate come January, as Democrat Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie breaker in a 50-50 Senate split, giving Democrats control of the upper chamber.

Currently, Republicans hold a 52-48 majority as of Wednesday when Democrat Mark Kelly was sworn-in to fill the unexpired term of former Arizona Senator John McCain. Kelly defeated Republican Martha McSally who had been serving by gubernatorial appointment until the special election was held. This is the first time in 67 years that Arizona has had two Democrats representing Arizona in the U.S. Senate.