On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There were a total of 2,457 new cases of the virus and 15 additional deaths.

“We are without a doubt headed into the darkest part of the coronavirus for Mississippi,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Chief Medical Officer for the MSDH. He said it is unlikely that the state has seen peak numbers for the year as the winter months approach.

Dobbs said the rapid rise in cases has increased the strain felt by hospitals across the state. Currently 13 major hospitals have no ICU beds available, while many others are only at 10 percent availability. Dobbs said many of those hospitals are also in rural areas without the greatest need.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 2,457 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 15 deaths, and 199 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 156,868, with 3,851 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/yg3Rbd0FHe — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 2, 2020

Mississippians are known for their generosity, especially during the holiday season. During the last reporting year, Mississippi charities brought in roughly $1.7 billion. As we creep closer to Christmas, it’s important to remember the wisest giver is an informed giver. Our annual “Check Your Charity” campaign encourages Mississippians to check the validity of a charity or organization on our website before making a donation…

…All charitable organizations are required to register with the Secretary of State’s Office and renew yearly. Certain types of organizations are exempt from registration but are nevertheless required to file a notice of exemption with our office.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative PEER Committee released its report titled FY 2020 Annual Report: A Review of the Mississippi Development Authority Tourism Advertising Fund.

Senate Bill 2193 (2019 Regular Session) required increasing percentages of sales tax revenue collected from Mississippi restaurants and hotels to be deposited into the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) Tourism Advertising Fund.

During FY 2020, the Tourism Advertising Fund received approximately $3.2 million.

Senators tweet on EPA’s positive comments on Yazoo pumps

Encouraging comments from the @EPA regarding the @USACEHQ’s new draft environmental impact statement on the Yazoo Backwater Area Pumps project. With this support, the project is one major step closer to completion. #FinishThePumps — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) December 2, 2020

Grateful for positive @EPASoutheast comments on the @VicksburgUSACE new draft SEIS on the Yazoo Backwater Area Pumps project. Those comments add to those from MS #FinishThePumps supporters. Very encouraging, but there’s still a long road ahead. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) December 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today voiced her opposition to a proposed “technical correction” that would re-impose a $2 billion NAFTA-era tax increase on Foreign Trade Zones (FTZs), including such job-creating areas in Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith joined Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) in a letter asking U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to oppose the reinstatement of a NAFTA FTZ provision in a “technical corrections” section of United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) implementing legislation.

“We shouldn’t impose taxes on U.S. manufacturers, especially considering the state of the economy, the ongoing pandemic, and existing tariffs already in place for foreign trade zones in Mississippi and around the country,” Hyde-Smith said.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today cosponsored legislation to protect jobs and energy exploration opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico and the conservation efforts funded by those activities.

The Conservation Funding Protection Act would ensure that American energy producers would retain access to critical energy reservoirs on the Outer Continental Shelf. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) authored the legislation.

YP – Auditor arrests former Scott County employee for embezzling fuel

Auditor @shadwhite arrests former Scott County employee for embezzling fuelhttps://t.co/xUZ4kGM5Jg — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) December 2, 2020

Many industries say their return to normal has been slow as the pandemic continues. But one is bouncing back better than you may have expected.

Casinos around the state were totally shut down for a couple of months at the start of this pandemic. So, there were obviously lost dollars because of that. But COVID-19 doesn’t seem to have put a damper on the desire to gamble.