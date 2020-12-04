United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) released the following statement after he was re-elected as Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security by the House Democratic Caucus:

“I am grateful to my colleagues for providing me the opportunity to continue my role as Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security,” said Rep. Thompson. “It has been an honor to lead this Committee during a critical time in our nation’s history and to work alongside my colleagues. As we prepare for the 117th Congress, we are cognizant of the fact that there is no shortage of work. In my capacity as Chairman, I look forward to working with President-elect Biden to formulate and enforce policies that will keep Americans safe and move us forward as a nation.”

Release from Congressman Bennie Thompson.