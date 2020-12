U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) this week received the Golden Gavel Award for presiding over the U.S. Senate for 100 hours during the 116th Congress. Since becoming Mississippi’s junior Senator in 2018, Hyde-Smith has presided over Senate activities on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The honor was certified by Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Press Release

12/4/2020