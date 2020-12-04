Senate Gives Final Approval to Legislation to Honor Brookhaven, Lincoln Co. Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

###

The United States Senate has passed legislation introduced by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) to name a Brookhaven post office in honor of three local law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The legislation, which U.S. Senator Roger Wicker cosponsored, was approved by unanimous consent late Thursday, clearing it for President Trump’s signature. The bill, passed by the House of Representatives on Sept. 14, 2020, designates the U.S. Postal Service facility at 201 West Cherokee Street, Brookhaven, as the “Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak, and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building.”

“Brookhaven is my home and the loss of these officers continues to break the hearts of so many in our community. Senate passage of our legislation puts us a step closer to ensuring their service is honored and remembered,” Hyde-Smith said. “I commend Congressman Guest for his good stewardship in getting us to this point.”

“Mississippi respects our law enforcement officers, and we are grateful for the risk they take on in the line of duty. For this reason, it’s important to commemorate those we’ve lost in remembrance of their sacrifice. It’s my hope that our efforts will preserve the memory of Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak, and Patrolman James White, who demonstrated John 15:13 in their heroism: ‘Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.’ I’d like to recognize Senator Hyde-Smith and Senator Wicker for their commitment to honoring these fallen officers,” Guest said.

“Every single day, our law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect and serve their communities,” Wicker said. “Renaming the Brookhaven Post Office is a small but fitting tribute to the sacrifices of Deputy Durr, Corporal Moak, and Patrolman White. I hope this renaming will serve as a powerful reminder of all those men and women who wear the badge.”

Hyde-Smith and Guest introduced companion bills (S.1182 and HR.2246) in April 2019 to honor the fallen officers. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker cosponsored the Senate measure.

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff William Durr was killed while responding to a domestic dispute in May 2017. A veteran law enforcement officer, he previously served with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Brookhaven Police Officer James Kevin White and Corporal Walter Zachery Marshall Moak lost their lives in a standoff in September 2018. Moak served with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department before serving with the Wesson and Brookhaven police departments. In addition to serving as a police officer, White served in Iraq with the Mississippi National Guard where he sustained a serious injury.

###

Release from Senator Roger Wicker, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Michael Guest.