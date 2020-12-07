The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced today its Phase 1 recipients of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. Mississippi, along with many other states across the country, will receive a total of $9.2 billion to expand high-speed internet services.

Mississippi was awarded the second highest amount out of all of the other states at roughly $495 million just behind California.

“I’m very excited about this and what it means for our state,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “The issue of high- speed internet is an issue that we have to face head-on during these unique times. I appreciate the leadership of the FCC Commissioners and for the opportunity to work closely with them to bring these funds home to Mississippi.”

The grant money was awarded via reverse auction in which providers competed to for the funds based on their ability to provide the service and costs of infrastructure expansion. These federal dollars are in addition to the $75 million allocated by Mississippi’s Legislature in 2020.

“I appreciate the leadership of Senator Roger Wicker for his own efforts in securing these funds for our state,” Chairman Maxwell added. “I also commend the work of all of our local providers who participated in this process to further expand their footprints of high-speed services.”

The Mississippi Public Service Commission will meet to approve each awarded provider as eligible to receive these funds.

Chairman Maxwell will continue to meet with FCC Commissioners in the coming months to discuss additional funds for Mississippi in the Phase 2 auction.

Release from PSC Commissioner Dane Maxwell.