Treasurer David McRae today announced the scholarship winners for College Savings Mississippi’s 2020 Tuition Toss, which was held during this weekend’s High School Football State Championships. Each winner took home a $529 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account.

“Today’s students typically leave college with around $30,000 worth of debt,” said Treasurer McRae. “We’re hopeful the Tuition Toss scholarships will help give these six students a boost to their college savings.”

The winners of the 2020 Tuition Toss and recipients of a $529 MACS scholarship were:

Jamiya Mason – Age 17 – Macon, Mississippi

Decorian Warren – Age 14 – Baldwyn, Mississippi

Mollie Mitchell – Age 15 – Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reggie Lowery – Age 17 – Louisville, Mississippi

Gregory Hatten – Age 17 – Collins, Mississippi

Will Saulpaw – Age 16 – Soso, Mississippi

A tax-advantaged MACS account, which can be opened for as little as $25, offers families maximum flexibility. The money contributed to this account can be used for tuition, books, supplies, and certain room and board expenses, as well as elementary and secondary tuition expenses for younger students. For more information, visit Treasury.MS.gov/CollegeSavings .

Press Release

12/7/2020