On Monday, the Mississippi House of Representatives welcomed a new member in Joseph “Bubba” Tubb who recently won the District 87 seat.

This morning, Joseph “Bubba” Tubb was sworn in as the new representative of District 87. Congratulations, Rep. Tubb! #msleg pic.twitter.com/UsEgwMB9mE — Mississippi House of Representatives (@MSHouseOfRep) December 7, 2020

Tubb was sworn in by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.

The seat became vacant after the resignation of Rep. Billy Andrews. He ran for the seat successfully against Tubb in 2019 only to find out in 2020 he would not be permitted to draw his PERS retirement and serve, per state law. He resigned himself from his seat. A reelection was scheduled for the November 3, general election with a runoff required between Tubbs and Matthew Conoly.