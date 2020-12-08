Communications software and technology company Quadient is locating its North American distribution operations in Marshall County. The project represents an $11 million investment, combining land, facilities, construction and corporate efforts. Quadient will create 75 jobs for its facility.

“Marshall County’s ideal location in North Mississippi, convenient access to an exceptional transportation network and skilled pipeline of workers once again prove we have the winning combination for industry-leading companies with distribution needs,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We are proud to welcome Quadient as the newest member of the Mississippi business community and thank the company for bringing dozens of new job opportunities to the people of Marshall County and the surrounding areas.”

Headquartered in France, Quadient provides technologies for processing and digitizing customer communications, mail, packages, business processes and customer experience management to businesses around the world. The Marshall County facility is located in the Gateway Global Logistics Center, which is part of the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park, and will primarily distribute electronic parcel lockers, tracking solutions and mail processing technology to colleges, businesses and governmental agencies with similar needs.

“We are excited to be opening our North American distribution operation in Marshall County and look forward to developing strong relationships with the surrounding communities,” said Doug Ward, vice president and general manager of Supply Chain Operations at Quadient. “The new distribution facility will help support the expansion of Quadient parcel lockers and our mission of helping businesses build powerful, meaningful connections with their customers.”

Quadient qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program through the Mississippi Development Authority. The program provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County will provide qualifying property tax exemptions.

“Quadient joins the ranks of numerous renowned companies that have opened successful distribution operations in Marshall County, and the region’s skilled workforce will work hard to ensure Quadient achieves the same long-term success in our state,” said MDA Interim Executive Director John Rounsaville. “We thank the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority and the Marshall County Board of Supervisors for working with MDA to bring Quadient to Mississippi. Their partnership throughout this project has proven invaluable, resulting in 75 new jobs for the residents of Marshall County.”

“Marshall County is pleased to welcome Quadient to our community. Quadient’s location here represents great career opportunities for our residents,” said Marshall County Board of Supervisors President Keith Taylor. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Quadient and the Mississippi Development Authority to ensure Quadient has many years of success in Marshall County.”

Those interested in applying for a job with Quadient can visit careers.quadient.com/global/en and enter “Mississippi” as search criteria or e-mail a resume to [email protected].

Press Release

12/8/2020