After publishing certified 2020 General Election results to our website Thursday, our office received notice that Coahoma County decertified their results due to minor miscalculations. County officials provided an amended recapitulation report, which is available on our website under the original report. The amended report does not affect the outcome of any election, but it does slightly affect statewide totals.

Our office remains committed to being transparent, open and honest about the elections process, and we will continue to to work closely with local election officials to ensure results in the future are accurate and timely.

Click here to view certified 2020 General Election results.