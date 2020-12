Mississippi Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stacey Pickering joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss how the veterans homes across the state are combatting COVID-19 and what is being done to ensure the health and safety of those in this care.

Pickering also mentioned the MSVA’s efforts at constructing a new veterans home on the Gulf Coast at Tradition, updating other facilities, and expanding the state’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

You can watch the full interview below.