Total revenue collections for the month of November FY 2021 are $104,515,248 or 28.06% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through November 2020 are $279,188,310 or 12.33% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through November 2020 are $272,820,628 or 12.01% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue estimate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the estimate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-to-date actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of November 30, 2020.

November FY 2021 General Fund collections were $45,023,283 or 10.42% above November FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $8.0M. Individual income tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $26.2M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $2.0M.

You can read the full report below:

