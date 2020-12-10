Next Tuesday, December 15th – the day after the Electoral College is set to cast their votes – Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the January 5th runoff election.

Democrats need to win both Georgia U.S. Senate seats to take the majority in the upper chamber with Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as the tiebreaker as Vice President.

Warnock is running against Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler who is filing the seat until the special election is finalized, while Ossoff is seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue for a full six year term.

President Donald Trump and the First Lady were in Georgia over the weekend where he held a rally in support of Loeffler and Perdue.

You can watch Trump’s rally below.