U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., today commended the National Park Service (NPS) and the Department of the Interior for officially designating the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Jackson as the 422nd unit of the National Park System. The announcement fulfills the requirements of the lawmakers’ legislation to designate the Evers Home as a national monument within the NPS system.

“The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home serves as a permanent reminder of the legacy of the Evers family, whose contributions advanced the cause of justice in our nation,” Wicker said. “I was proud to champion legislation with Representative Bennie Thompson and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to designate this historic site as a national monument and preserve it for future generations. I appreciate President Trump, the National Park Service, and the Department of the Interior for their work to make this designation a reality.”

“The national monument designation represents a great honor for the Evers family and their sacrifices and accomplishments for the cause of civil rights. This new national site will also stand in recognition of the overall pursuit of equality and justice in Mississippi and our nation,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am proud to have worked with Senator Wicker and Congressman Thompson to secure this designation.”

“I, like many others, was inspired by the magnitude of determination Mr. Evers showed by dedicating himself to others and fighting against adversity,” said Thompson. “The designation of his home is an everlasting tribute to his legacy. The importance of protecting the heritage and important artifacts for the enjoyment of all, and historical understanding, cannot be overstated. As many members of communities, their existence contributes to local economies directly and indirectly. After working on this legislation diligently for 16 years, I am honored that the legacy of an icon in American history, Medgar Wiley Evers, will forever be preserved. His widow Myrlie Evers-Williams was instrumental in helping us achieve this goal. Mr. Evers was an inspiration to all Americans by dedicating his life to others and fighting against racism and discrimination.”

The lawmakers introduced their legislation in an effort to bring additional federal resources to the site. The proposal was signed into law by President Trump as part of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act (S. 47) in March 2019.

The national monument designation is reserved for sites of great cultural, historical, or natural significance to the United States. It provides permanent protection by Congress under the Antiquities Act.

The Evers home, acquired by Tougaloo College in 1993 and labeled a museum in 1997, is a designated Mississippi landmark under the State Antiquity Law and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Senator Roger Wicker Press Release

12/10/20