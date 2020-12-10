Citing Mississippi’s rapidly escalating number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi’s elected Democratic National Committeewoman Jacqueline Amos hereby calls on Governor Reeves and other state leaders to drastically escalate their efforts to combat the deadly virus and its spread in Mississippi. Amos issued the following statement this morning:

“Mississippians are dying, struggling, and fighting to stave off the ravages of the Covid-19 disease. The number of our fellow citizens and their families who are impacted is intensifying at an alarming and rapid rate. Yesterday alone the state reported over 2,700 new cases, 24 deaths, and 1,222 current hospitalizations with north of 2,200 cases and 42 deaths today. From day one Governor Reeves has joined President Trump in wrongly assuming that the virus will magically disappear. Unfortunately, the rest of us in Mississippi do not have the luxury of living in the same reality-free cocoon as political elites like Governor Reeves, planning holiday parties for legislators at the mansion and sacrificing the health and safety of Mississippians for the chance to demonstrate his obedience to soon-to-be former president Donald Trump.

“For the sake of Mississippi’s families and communities, as a member of the DNC and Mississippi’s elected National Committeewoman, I am calling on Governor Reeves to take more serious and direct action: announce a true statewide mask mandate, enforce the mandate with vigor, impose tighter limitations on gatherings, and cancel his own holiday soirees with political insiders. Most importantly, listen to the public health and medical experts who can guide us out of this crisis safely. Effective, thoughtful leadership is needed now more than ever. Please stand up for Mississippi now, Governor Reeves!”

In addition to the Democratic National Committee, Amos also serves as the chair of the 82-member Mississippi Association of Democratic Chairs and chair of the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee. She resides in Jackson.

