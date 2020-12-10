The states of Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Utah have filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the Texas lawsuit challenging the Presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

The joining states agree with Texas that the defendant states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.

“Texas continues to lead the fight to protect election security and integrity, and today I gladly welcome Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah to this historic endeavor. By flouting state and federal election laws, the defendant battleground states have tainted the integrity of citizens’ votes across the entire nation,” said Texas Attorney General Paxton in a release Thursday. “To restore trust in the integrity of our election process, we must tirelessly defend its security and hold accountable those who discarded our Constitution for their own convenience. Texas is proud to have these states by its side in shining the bright light of justice.”

President Donald Trump is hosting a lunch today at the White House with state attorneys general. Y’all Politics has confirmed that Mississippi’s AG Lynn Fitch is among the attendees.

Fitch announced her support of the case on Wednesday, saying in a release, “The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic. The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud.”

Trump’s team has also filed a motion to intervene.

You can read today’s motion to intervene, which includes Mississippi, below and find the other filings in this case here.

