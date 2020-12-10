Mississippi Senator Introduces President Trump’s Nominee to Senate Committee

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., yesterday introduced Charles William “Bill” Cook, President Trump’s nominee to serve on the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), at a meeting of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety.

“I wholeheartedly support President Trump’s nomination of Bill Cook for this positon. He brings a wealth of private-sector experience that would serve him well on the TVA Board of Directors,” Wicker said. “Having spent 30 years in the telecommunications and broadband infrastructure industry, Mr. Cook understands the resources that communities need to prosper in the 21st century.”

He currently serves as the president of Cook Consulting in Oxford, Mississippi, which provides guidance on telecommunications issues. Cook has acquired a wide range of expertise, having served as a senior director of engineering and construction, director of project management, vice president of network development, and CEO for various companies throughout his career.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. It has locations in 36 Mississippi counties and serves more than 346,000 households across the state. Between 2015 and 2020, TVA created or maintained nearly 25,000 jobs in Mississippi and invested $3.4 billion in the state’s economy.

12/10/2020